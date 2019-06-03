By the time they finish with you, you will become “jagajaga” instead of Jagaban – Ex presidential aide to Tinubu

Shortly after news broke that men of the Nigerian Police Force have sealed the Corporate headquarters of Oando Plc on Ozumba Mbadiwe street in Victoria Island, ex presidential aide, Reno Omokri took to Twitter to react.

According to the reports, the police sealed off the building following the directives of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the constitution of an Interim Management Team, headed by Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu

Omokri said Bola Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) was going through this because he had insulted former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He urged the former Lagos state governor to go and apologise to the ex-president — As his tantrums at Obasanjo marked the beginning of his crisis.

Bola Tinubu is the uncle of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu — who was asked to resign alongside other affected board members after the Securities and Exchange Commission concluded its investigation.

What Omokri wrote via Twitter:

When you opened that your smelly yellow teeth mouth to openly insult Olusegun Obasanjo, a man old enough to be your father, a man who fought for Nigeria in war and led her in peace, I told you God will reward you. Tinubu, go and apologise to Obasanjo.

See how they are disgracing him anyhow with Oando. When you sold your people so cheaply, how will they respect you? In their eyes, a used sanitary pad has more value than you. When will you learn? Jagaban? By the time they finish with you, you will be jagajaga!