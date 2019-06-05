Call Oshiomhole and Oyegun to order – APC deputy chairman to Buhari

The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to settle the ongoing feud between the past and present national chairmen of the party.

Nabena says it has become a necessity for Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, and John Odigie-Oyegun, the former chairman, to mend fences for the sake of the party.

In a recent statement, the former chairman had accused the present or being incapable of leading her party because of his unorthodox style of engagement.

However, Nebena speaking in a statement on Wednesday urged the president to intervene in feud being the leader of the party.

“The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 General Election in some states which we previously controlled is indeed worrisome. However, we are still the governing party which produced the President; control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly,” he said.

“Compared to the failed Peoples Democratic (PDP), the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences. In fact, in a few months, we expect a huge influx from members of the rudderless PDP and other political parties into the APC.

“Elections have been won and lost. High-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are there to address party matters.

“I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate-past National Chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media for the sake of the party and focus on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels to deliver on our Next Level mandate. We need a united house to ensure the growth and strength of our party.

“In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of our party to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.”