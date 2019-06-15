“Calling My Lawyers” – Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Wife Reacts To Romantic Pic Of Husband On Set With Mercy Aigbe

by Olayemi Oladotun

Maureen, wife of Nollywod actor, Blossom Chukwujeku has reacted in a funny manner to a romantic photo of her husband on set with actress Mercy Aigbe.

The photo shared by Mercy Aigbe shows the actors almost locking lips. Maureen wrote;

Also Read: Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi, Reacts To Ruggedman Being Beaten By Nairamarley’s Fans

Hol it Plix!!!!!! Eez dis what they are doing in Ph?? *Calls Airport to Book Flight*
Nobody shuu hold me plix😰😰😰

Am here ooo… B just remain in dah Ph ooooo….see this kiss u must kiss it today oo… infact *Calling my Lawyers*

Maureen

Beauty queen, Ezinne Akudo could also be seen in the comment section urging her to be fast to catch the duo in action.
Tags from the story
Blossom Chuwkujekwu, Maureen, Mercy Aigbe

You may also like

Jeff Akoh “is not my boyfriend o” – Bisola

‘Any preacher who says give me money, God will multiply it is a thief’ – Nigerian clergyman says (VIDEO)

Be Honest: Please, Why are Nigerians Like this???

[Graphic photos]: See how a stepmother disfigured her stepson in Lagos

Abubakar Atiku, Others React To The Nigeria Centenary Musical Concert That Held Yesterday

“Nollywood Movie Producers Are Diabolic”- Nollywood Actor, Augustine Ejike Metu

VIDEO: Chika Ike’s Dubai And Miami Vacation Trip

Ubi Franklin Lands In Controversy For Doing This With TBoss

Davido Gets Mushy Mushy At Baby Mama’s Surprise Birthday Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *