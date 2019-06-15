“Calling My Lawyers” – Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Wife Reacts To Romantic Pic Of Husband On Set With Mercy Aigbe

Maureen, wife of Nollywod actor, Blossom Chukwujeku has reacted in a funny manner to a romantic photo of her husband on set with actress Mercy Aigbe.
The photo shared by Mercy Aigbe shows the actors almost locking lips. Maureen wrote;
Hol it Plix!!!!!! Eez dis what they are doing in Ph?? *Calls Airport to Book Flight*
Nobody shuu hold me plix😰😰😰
Am here ooo… B just remain in dah Ph ooooo….see this kiss u must kiss it today oo… infact *Calling my Lawyers*
Beauty queen, Ezinne Akudo could also be seen in the comment section urging her to be fast to catch the duo in action.