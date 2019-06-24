“Can There Be Justice In Nigeria?” – Reno Omokri Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Ruling

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, an ex-presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal not to grant Alhaji Atiku Abubakar access to the server of INEC.

The presidential election tribunal made the landmark ruling on Monday and this has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Reno Omokri expressed deep concern over the decision. He wrote:

The Election Petition Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s plea to inspect INECN’s server and then approves Buhari ‘s plea to amend his response to HE Atiku. With all the evidence provided? Can there still be justice in Nigeria?

Reno Omokri
