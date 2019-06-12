Can we expect this creature to act as a check and balance to the executive? Fani Kayode to Omo-Agege

by Valerie Oke

As more and more Nigerians continue to react to the manner in which the new Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege greeted the president on Tuesday, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the former minister while reacting to Omo-Agege, kneeling down to greet President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly after he was elected DSP wondered if “we can expect this creature to act as a check and balance to the executive?”

Omo-Agege had visited the presidential villa, in the company of the new Senate president, Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday and was pictured greeting the president, kneeling down.

This is the newly-elected DSP, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, KNEELING before @MBuhari. Can we expect this creature to act as a check and balance to the executive? What makes a man bow and tremble before another? Has he no self-respect, dignity or honor? A useful idiot and accursed slave are born.
