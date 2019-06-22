Cardi B indicted on 14 charges following New York strip club incident

Rapper Cardi B has reportedly been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies, following a strip club brawl that happened in Ne York back in August 2018.

The 26-year-old mom of one had allegedly ordered an attack on two strip club bartenders which ended in physical injury for the plaintiffs.

TMZ reports that Cardi was indicted on Friday on ”two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. She was also indicted on counts of reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

Cardi was originally only facing misdemeanour charges, she rejected a plea deal which resulted in additional charges upon the case being presented in front of a grand jury.

NBC New York, reports that a surveillance video exists which shows Cardi B tossing an ice bucket at the sisters. The Grammy-Award winning singer and her entourage were also accused of throwing chairs and bottles at the bartenders whose names were given as Jade and Baddie Gi.

Cardi B’s arraignment will reportedly take place on Tuesday afternoon, a day the indictment will also be unsealed.