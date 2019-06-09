Cardi B Shows Swollen Feet Caused By Cosmetic Surgery, Says Reason Behind Her Canceled Shows

by Olayemi Oladotun

US rapper, Cardi B has taken to social media to reveal the reason behind her recently canceled shows is because of health issues.

Share a photo of her swollen feet on twitter, the rapper revealed that every time she flies her stomach and feet ‘burn’ and become puffy and that this is the cause of her decision to cancel several shows.

Cardi B wrote:

Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy.’

Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales.Stop fakin s*** f*** outta here.

See picture below:

Cardi B
