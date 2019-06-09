Cardi B Shows Swollen Feet Caused By Cosmetic Surgery, Says Reason Behind Her Canceled Shows

Share a photo of her swollen feet on twitter, the rapper revealed that every time she flies her stomach and feet ‘burn’ and become puffy and that this is the cause of her decision to cancel several shows.

Also Read: 9th Assembly: 64 Senators Declare Support For Ahmad Lawan’ Senate President Bid

Cardi B wrote:

Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy.’

Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales.Stop fakin s*** f*** outta here.