CDQ Shoots Shot With Footballer, Asisat Oshoala

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian indigenous rapper, CDQ Olowo (also known as Ijoba Mugabe) has fired a cupid arrow to super falcons of Nigeria vice-captain, Asisat Oshoala.

The Super Falcons vice-captain, who recently signed a three years contract with Spanish side FC Barcelona, landed in France ahead of the FIFA Women’s World .

Posting a picture of herself at the airport, with glowing pink lips, Asisat Oshoala most likely aroused feelings in the rapper’s heart.

CDQ took to the comment section to reveal that he has been gloating over the picture for more than 20 times.

See his post below:

CDQ
