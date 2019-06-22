Cee-C Calls Other Housemates ‘fools’ As She Drops Shade Post

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C seems to have taken to the defence of her fan and Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu in a shade post for her fellow reality TV show stars.

Uti Nwachukwu had declared her the most ‘successful 2018 Big Brother Naija Housemate’ in a post that caused controversy on social media.

Cee-C who shared a snippet of Patoranking’s hit ‘Aunty wey mumu’ as the background song for her shade, called other housemates fools as she stated that all she wants to do is remain silent and classy.

Here is her post below;