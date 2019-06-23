Cee-c Gets A Car As Brand Ambassador Of Royal Hairs, Uti Nwachukwu Reacts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu is not resting on his continuous hailing of former BBN housemate, Cee-C as he revealed that reality star has joined the growing list of BBNaija car owners, as she recently got a car from Royal Hairs as a brand ambassador.

Uti Nwachukwu who shared a video from the event in which Cee-C got a car after being unveiled as a brand ambassador of Royal Hairs, took a swipe at other housemates who attacked him over his comment earlier.

Few days ago, the actor declared Cee-C to be the most successful out of the 2018 BBN housemates, a statement which drew irk of several people on social media.

Also Read: ‘Anthony Joshua Is Not A Good Boxer’ – Andy Ruiz

He wrote;

IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow 🙄🙄🙄!!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! 🌶🌶🌶 and No One can ‘successfully’ Pull her Down!!😜😜👏🏾👏🏾😄😄 hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾from @royalhairs – New brand ambassador @ceec_official unveiled with a Mercedes Benz

Uti Nwachukwu
Tags from the story
Cee-C, Uti Nwachukwu

You may also like

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas reveals actors she admires and would love to kiss on set

#BBNaija: “I Did Not Raise A Witch” – Ceec’s Sister Pens Heartwarming Message To Her

Is Blac Chyna Pregnant For Rob Kardashian Already?!?

‘Olamide is Nigeria’s highest paid artiste’- Alex Ozone

Rita Dominic And Kate Henshaw Hangout

Billboard Crowns Rihanna Top Pop Songs Artist Of The Last 20 Years

#BBNaija: Nina dumped Collins because she is going “way up” and needs to “Concentrate” – 1dabanton

Photo Of The Day: Ingenuity Or Talent?

Clueless Industry: Nollywood Movie Titled “ASUU STRIKE” Hits Markets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *