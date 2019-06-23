Cee-c Gets A Car As Brand Ambassador Of Royal Hairs, Uti Nwachukwu Reacts

Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu is not resting on his continuous hailing of former BBN housemate, Cee-C as he revealed that reality star has joined the growing list of BBNaija car owners, as she recently got a car from Royal Hairs as a brand ambassador.

Uti Nwachukwu who shared a video from the event in which Cee-C got a car after being unveiled as a brand ambassador of Royal Hairs, took a swipe at other housemates who attacked him over his comment earlier.

Few days ago, the actor declared Cee-C to be the most successful out of the 2018 BBN housemates, a statement which drew irk of several people on social media.

Also Read: ‘Anthony Joshua Is Not A Good Boxer’ – Andy Ruiz

He wrote;

IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow !!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! and No One can ‘successfully’ Pull her Down!! hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack from @royalhairs – New brand ambassador @ceec_official unveiled with a Mercedes Benz