Celebrities React As Helicopter Picks VIP Stuck In Traffic For Hours

Nigerian director and actor, Mike Ezuoronye has joined other Nigerians in reacting to a viral video which shows an identified person getting picked up by a helicopter after spending over two hours in a traffic gridlock along the Lagos-Benin expressway.

The actor who was also amazed like others, wrote;

“VIP stuck in LAGOS BENIN Road Traffic gets picked up in STYLE…Cheiiii When u are big ,u r Big..Dont envy the bros o”

He was not the only celebrity that reacted to the video as his fellow colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon who recently fulfilled his honeymoon promise by taking his wife to Paris, put across a prayer to God so he can be able to give his wife such treatment. However, in as much as he joked about it, he pointed out the action as an act of lawlessness.

He wrote:

“Sigh… Father in heaven please let me be able to do this for wifey… there was a 5 hour TRAFFIC hold-up at ORE today and one “big boy” sent a chopper to pick up his CHICK! Though I joke about this please note that this is actually lawlessness!”

