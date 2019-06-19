Charley Boy’s Daughter, Dewy Releases Loved Up Photo With Her Lesbian Partner, SJ

It is no news that Veteran singer, Charley Boy’s daughter Dewy Oputa is in a relationship with a woman named SJ.

She revealed her sexuality in 2018 on her Instagram page where she shared photos and a video of herself and her boo.

However, it has garnered the criticm of many Nigerians even her father but they seem to be growing stronger.

A loved up photo of the couple was recently shared on their joint page on Instagram with the caption:

