Charley Boy’s Daughter, Dewy Releases Loved Up Photo With Her Lesbian Partner, SJ

by Amaka

It is no news that Veteran singer, Charley Boy’s daughter Dewy Oputa is in a relationship with a woman named SJ.

ALSO READ: Popular Video Vixen, Joy Ezenobie Passes Away

She revealed her sexuality in 2018 on her Instagram page where she shared photos and a video of herself and her boo.

However, it has garnered the criticm of many Nigerians even her father but they seem to be growing stronger.

ALSO READ: “God Punish Your Prostitute Mother” – Tunde Ednut Attacks Lady

A loved up photo of the couple was recently shared on their joint page on Instagram with the caption:

”?? ???? ??? ?? ?? ????. 
??? ?? ??? ???? ??????? ???????? ?? ??? ?????
—————————————————
#QPOC#QWOC#LGBTQ#LGBTQIA#lovewins#Nigeria#Atlanta#loveislove#blackqueerlove#abuja#queercouple#genderfluid#thisfreelife#equality#queer”

See photo below:

Dewy Oputa
Tags from the story
Charley boy, Dewy, Dewy Oputa

You may also like

#BBNaija: Photos of TTT And Bisola In Same Bed Surfaces Again

My advice for Nigeria government is not for public consumption – Atiku Abubakar

Enyeama’s Retirement: Sunday Oliseh Tells His Side Of The Story [VIDEO]

Jim Iyke’s debt case still in court, says manager

‘Why Won’t They Allow Lawyers Shine’ – Nigerians React To Peace Committee Meeting With Buhari

Ekiti House Of Assembly Approve Death Penalty For Cultists

Actress Ireti Osayemi’s marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye

Nigerians are tired of your incompetence and blame game, get set to meet Atiku in court – PDP to Buhari

Legendary: Seun Kuti and Damian Marley hook up at unknown location

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *