Check Out An Interesting Conversation Between Femi Otedola And An IG Follower

by Amaka

Nigerian entrepreneur and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola just started his six weeks summer vacation in London, United kingdom.

Otedola

He shared the above photo of himself  and the information on his Instagram page. One of his followers, who was curious to know whether the billionaire businessman goes to work considering the fact that he is always going on vacations, decided to ask him.

ALSO READ: [PHOTO] Man Spotted On A Bike Donning An Ankara Version Of The Super Eagles Jersey

Unlike other celebrities who would rained curses on the follower or tell him or her to mind their business, Otedola calmly took his time to explain to follower that he hires a competent team that manages his business affairs while he is away.

Read their exchange below:

Otedola

Tags from the story
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, femi otedola

You may also like

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale arrives in Lagos, Nigeria today (photos)

#EkitiDecides: Video of party agent sharing N5k to voters surfaces

‘Be A Real Man And Not A Doll Man’ – Maryam Charles

Evan reveals two of his three camps to the police

Olayode Juliana Bares It All On How Pre-Marital Sex Leads To Cheating In Marriage

“Davido Breaking My Heart Slowly” – Maheeda Reacts To Davido’s Assurance For Chioma

The Yobos Release Their Christmas Photos

Women In U.S Rally In Anti-Trump Protest

7 Take Aways From The August Edition Of The Progressive Governors Forum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *