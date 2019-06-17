Check Out An Interesting Conversation Between Femi Otedola And An IG Follower

Nigerian entrepreneur and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola just started his six weeks summer vacation in London, United kingdom.

He shared the above photo of himself and the information on his Instagram page. One of his followers, who was curious to know whether the billionaire businessman goes to work considering the fact that he is always going on vacations, decided to ask him.

Unlike other celebrities who would rained curses on the follower or tell him or her to mind their business, Otedola calmly took his time to explain to follower that he hires a competent team that manages his business affairs while he is away.

Read their exchange below: