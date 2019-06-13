Check Out Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Lolu Savage Reply To A Troll

Ex-Big Brother Naija reality star, Lolu has replied a troll on twitter as a lot of fans are wondering were the savage side of Lolu has always been

The BBN star who is currently in Tanzania with his Friend Anto on a business trip uploaded a picture of himself and Anto, the social media user named @saint_pee007 replied in his comment section saying

so you and Anto had to go to Tanzania to completely finish her fallen breast abi,guy you wicked….what will her future husband suck?completely fallen heores??

Lolu replied saying:

With all due respect sir. You are irrevocably stupid and ill mannered. send me your account number, i could send you small change to buy some sense because from the look of things, you clearly can’t afford it.