Check Out The 2019 UEFA Champions League Squad Of The Season

The squad is made up of six Liverpool players.

Recall that the Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Madrid last night to lift the Champions League trophy.

Champions league squad 2019 full list :

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

David Neres (Ajax)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Lucas Moura (Tottenham)