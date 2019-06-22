Checkout the reactions of people to the tweet ‘Who is a better artiste, Zlatan Ibile or Kizz Daniel’?

by Temitope Alabi

Checkout the reactions of people to the tweet 'Who is a better artiste, Zlatan Ibile or Kizz Daniel'?

Twitter is lit with debate after a social media influencer took to the platform to ask who is a better artiste between Zlatan Ibile and Kizz Daniel.

The influencer had tweeted;

So was discussing with friends earlier today & i said i will ask Twitter. Sentiments aside, think & reply as a fan, show promoter, brand looking to endorse either of them, a music critic & someone looking to sell tickets. Who is a bigger artiste atm between ZLATAN & KIZZ DANIEL

This tweet has since gotten many talking and dragging Zlatan as they see it as a disrespect to compare Kizz to the Zanku crooner.

Checkout some of the reactions below;

 

 

 
