Checkout the reactions of people to the tweet ‘Who is a better artiste, Zlatan Ibile or Kizz Daniel’?

Twitter is lit with debate after a social media influencer took to the platform to ask who is a better artiste between Zlatan Ibile and Kizz Daniel.

The influencer had tweeted;

So was discussing with friends earlier today & i said i will ask Twitter. Sentiments aside, think & reply as a fan, show promoter, brand looking to endorse either of them, a music critic & someone looking to sell tickets. Who is a bigger artiste atm between ZLATAN & KIZZ DANIEL

This tweet has since gotten many talking and dragging Zlatan as they see it as a disrespect to compare Kizz to the Zanku crooner.

Checkout some of the reactions below;

Since we are all Mad in this Country..How can you be comparing Zlatan and Kizz Daniel, That comparison should be between Slimcase and Zlatan..Zlatan is a good singer but kizz is just raw talent himself.. Let's not be unfortunate please #Nobadsongz pic.twitter.com/2JY4XSq3rk — Bill Gates Lost Son👨🇳🇬 (@favloadedblog) June 21, 2019

I was just arguing with my wife about Zlatan and Kizz Daniel. I told her Zlatan was even a better Artist than Kizz Daniel and Tiwa put together. She threatened me to poison me. Me: pic.twitter.com/zgX6p2wk8D — Man Crush💪 (@LawyerChubby) June 21, 2019

Kizz Daniel is an A-list Artiste Zlatan is a periodic artiste…

When Zanku dies, he will die

Ask SlimCase, Mr. Real and Shaku Shaku for more But when it comes to selling tickets, ATM I strongly believe Zlatan will have more numbers… — Willie💦 (@willierulez) June 21, 2019

When people say Zlatan is a better musician than Kizz Daniel! pic.twitter.com/ARSnXGfLy2 — Omo Igbo (@TweetAtAustin) June 22, 2019

For those comparing Kizz Daniel and Zlatan:

Please tell me the international collabo Zlatan has… I'm waiting.

I mean can your Zlatan even do 4 bars in good english? #Zlatan #KizzDaniel #Kizz — TIPS DON'T LIE (Melanin Gang Member – MGM) (@joneroofficial) June 22, 2019

People comparing Zlatan with Kizz, I mean no disrespect to Ibile but Daniel is a raw talent. — Mayor Omoakin (@Mo_splufik) June 22, 2019

Yesterday I saw the Zlatan Kizz Daniel comparison, I was like, this peeps ain't serious.

Like for real, you guys comparing Kizz Daniel, the FlyBoy to Zlatan, oh no na, this is not like it. — Joseph Etim of #BBNaija2019 (@geekbwoy1) June 22, 2019

Woke up to people comparing Zlatan Ibile to Kizz Daniel. As in Kizz Daniel oo, Vado!!!

This app has mad people

I'm done!!! pic.twitter.com/O8cC3glQXp — Enugu Adopted Son (@Swaaguu_Baba) June 22, 2019