“The world is a dangerous place and anyone can pretend to be anyone” – Twitter NG Reacts To Chioma’s Job Loss Story

A Microblogging site, Twitter, is currently on fire with the news of a job seeker named Chioma who was contacted via her whats-app by a company she applied for a job with.

According to the screenshot which has since gone viral, Chioma repeatedly asked the man who contacted her ”Mr Benson” how he got her number before threatening to block him.

The man eventually revealed that he was contacting her from Alpha Consulting where she had earlier applied for a job.

Nigerians in their reactions have expressed mixed reactions with some saying it was unprofessional of the company to get across to her via Whatsapp when they could have mailed her others are of the opinion that she was too unruly with her behaviour. Whose side are you on???

Screenshots below:

Reactions:

To me Chioma was right. How did Benson get her number and saved it. Why will you send it as WhatsApp message? And Chioma sef body too dey hot every guy doesn’t mean arm pic.twitter.com/reRipDBqkc — MR BAYO (@dayo815) June 17, 2019

Some girls like Chioma don’t tolerate strangers on WhatsApp ..its very very unprofessional for a company to use WhatsApp to contact an applicant.. What happened to mailbox 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YypbboZqsi — Bill Gates Lost Son👨🇳🇬 (@favloadedblog) June 17, 2019

In as much the world wants to judge Chioma, it is important to start this kind of chat with..

Hi, I’m from Alpha consulting about so so interview. Am I in chat with chioma?

You can as well call, send an email or a text message. More professional. https://t.co/OGlA9tuylV — precious Jibunoh (@pjwrites_) June 17, 2019

No one should blame Chioma.. the world is a dangerous place and anyone can pretend to be anyone… and the social media is a stupid place where anyone can come and form RUBBISH… if I were Chioma, I would behave in the same way… — Common Man (@commonmanviews) June 17, 2019

