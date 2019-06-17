“The world is a dangerous place and anyone can pretend to be anyone” – Twitter NG Reacts To Chioma’s Job Loss Story

by Eyitemi

Chioma Loses Job Out Of Impatience - See What Nigerians Are Saying

A Microblogging site, Twitter, is currently on fire with the news of a job seeker named Chioma who was contacted via her whats-app by a company she applied for a job with.

According to the screenshot which has since gone viral, Chioma repeatedly asked the man who contacted her ”Mr Benson” how he got her number before threatening to block him.

The man eventually revealed that he was contacting her from Alpha Consulting where she had earlier applied for a job.

Nigerians in their reactions have expressed mixed reactions with some saying it was unprofessional of the company to get across to her via Whatsapp when they could have mailed her others are of the opinion that she was too unruly with her behaviour. Whose side are you on???

Screenshots below:

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
alpha consulting, Chioma, whats app

You may also like

Pension Scam: Another N20 Billion Discovered In Dormant Accounts

Breaking!!! INEC extends deadline for pvc collection

Peter Okoye, Uti, Jim Iyke, Okey Bakassi, Others comment on ALUU Massacre

Released Boko Haram Member Threatens More Attacks In Nigeria (Video)

One Missing, Others Injured In Lagos Boat Mishap

Man shoots bricklayer over attempted r*pe of daughter

Man shoots bricklayer over attempted r*pe of daughter

Ooni Of Ife, Spiritual Father Of Most Cubans – Ambassador

Niger State Pilgrims warned not to take prohibited items to Mecca ( Read up the items )

Pastor Stabs Wife For Not Attending Church Programme

Pastor Stabs Wife For Not Attending Church Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *