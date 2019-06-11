‘Chop I Chop politics Is Ruining Nigeria’ – Amaechi

Immediate former minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has decried how Nigerian politicians play politics in the country at the detriment of the masses.

Amaechi who made his view known during the All Progressive Congress meeting which held in Abuja yesterday described the politics played in the country as ”Chop I Chop” politics.

In his words:

“As much as I can, I am trying to avoid issues that would hurt people. The politics we are used to in Nigeria are what I would describe as ‘Chop I Chop politics.’

“So they gang-up against the President in PDP because the free money is no longer there.

“History is the study of past events to discuss how to deal with the present and the future.

“We are not even blaming Goodluck or Obasanjo but we are stating the history. I was part of that administration lest you forget.

“What we are saying is that if the money that was kept in the savings was utilized for these infrastructures, why would President Buhari ask Rotimi Amaechi to go focus on Lagos to Ibadan rail line? So we are compelled to start