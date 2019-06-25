Church list out the satanic dressing out there that can get one an ID card to hellfire

by Temitope Alabi

Church list out the satanic dressing out there that can get one an ID card to hell fire

Mountain of Fire and Miracle ministries has caused a stir online following a poster which shows the list of dressing that can get one a one-way ticket to hell.

According to the list things such as tongue piercing, wedding rings, eyelashes [artifical], makeup, butt pad, tattoos, fashionable haircut, accessories, shorts for men, sagging one’s pants, earrings, neck chain, leg chain, short dresses amongst many other items.

This p[oster has since gotten many talking on social media as they are in disbelief as to the items and lifestyle decision listed on there.

The poster read ‘Wordly dressing [satanic ID cards] to hell.’

Thoughts anyone?
Tags from the story
Hell Fire, Mountain of fire

