Church list out the satanic dressing out there that can get one an ID card to hellfire

Mountain of Fire and Miracle ministries has caused a stir online following a poster which shows the list of dressing that can get one a one-way ticket to hell.

According to the list things such as tongue piercing, wedding rings, eyelashes [artifical], makeup, butt pad, tattoos, fashionable haircut, accessories, shorts for men, sagging one’s pants, earrings, neck chain, leg chain, short dresses amongst many other items.

This p[oster has since gotten many talking on social media as they are in disbelief as to the items and lifestyle decision listed on there.

The poster read ‘Wordly dressing [satanic ID cards] to hell.’

Thoughts anyone?