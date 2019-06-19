Classy!!! See How A Nigerian Man Asked Actress, Genevieve Nnaji, Out On Social Media

by Valerie Oke

A Twitter user @drew_certified is currently trending on Twitter after asking legendary Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, out on the micro-blogging site.

The user sent a direct message to the actress asking her for a lunch in order to get to know her better and the delectable actress replied to him by justing sending ”u.”

The undeterred man, however, went further by saying ”delay is not denial.”

What he wrote:

Hello Genevieve. I find you attractive and I know you might be wondering who I am, so I would like to avail you the opportunity to know me more, perhaps over lunch. Should you accept, please send me a DM at your earliest convenience with a feasible date. Do have a good evening.

