''Clearly This Man Would Be Controlled By His Party And Buhari'' - Nigerians Slam Ahmed Lawan For Rescinding The Appointment Of Festus Adebayo

Following the media outcry that met the appointment of Festus Adebayo, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the spokesman of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, his appointment has been withdrawn by the Senate president.

This move has drawn further backlash from Nigerians who have fired shots at the Senate President for not being a man of his own.

What Nigerians are saying:

He is not his own man. It proves he is going to be controlled by the party and presidency in making decisions. — PATRICK ODIAKA (@PODIAKA) June 20, 2019

Shows the man has no guts — Proudly_Leo (@chuksdespaceman) June 20, 2019

Ordinary pressure from some Buharidists he couldn’t stand yet he is promising that the 9th Assembly won’t be a #RubberStamp Assembly. — nickelDeprince (@Swtnickel) June 20, 2019

Rubber stamp mood activated 💔💔💔 — Mary (@Marwinpeace) June 20, 2019

