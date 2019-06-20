”Clearly This Man Would Be Controlled By His Party And Buhari” – Nigerians Slam Ahmed Lawan For Rescinding The Appointment Of Festus Adebayo

by Eyitemi

''Clearly This Man Would Be Controlled By His Party And Buhari'' - Nigerians Slam Ahmed Lawan For Rescinding The Appointment Of Festus Adebayo

Following the media outcry that met the appointment of Festus Adebayo, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the spokesman of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, his appointment has been withdrawn by the Senate president.

This move has drawn further backlash from Nigerians who have fired shots at the Senate President for not being a man of his own.

What Nigerians are saying:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
Ahmed Lawan, APC, festus adebayo

Nabbed Thief Almost Beaten To Death At Ikeja, This Morning [PHOTOS]

