‘Come Home or I Relocate’ – Zlatan Ibile Begs Davido

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has confessed that he will be relocating any time soon if popular pop singer, Davido does not return to Nigeria.

Pop singer, Davido is currently not in Nigeria at the moment, Zlatan Ibile in his latest post said, if he doesn’t come back in time, he will relocate soon.

He wrote;

He don turn yankee artist he no one see our face again if you no come in time I go relocate soon @davidoofficial we miss you OMO OLOGO #ThisYear

Zlatan Ibile

