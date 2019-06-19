Comedian, Cute Abiola Debunks Rumours Of Being Arrested By EFCC

by Olayemi Oladotun

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, has reacted to rumours that he has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after picture of a look-alike surfaced online.

The comedian reaction is coming after fans tagged him to photo of a Yahoo boy arrested by EFCC that looks like him.

Celebrities and other internet users are in shock thinking he was the one EFCC attested because of the  striking resemblance. However Cute Abiola has debunked the rumours.

Also Read: Bobrisky Replies Follower Who Said He Should Stop Having Sex With Tonto Dikeh

He wrote;

Wich kind nonsense be that one. Why una Go dey tag me for Efcc page sey this guy resemble me … abi una no see his own name?
Abi sheh u don see me do that kind hair style before? … esho ara yin ooo . Mo fi olohun oba mi be yin ooo

Cute Abiola
Tags from the story
Cute Abiola, EFFC

You may also like

LASG launches community police

Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Says FG Knows Nothing About Data Price Hike

OAP Gbemi causes an online debate about wedding and makeup

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June

Ubi Franklin Expecting 4th Child From 4th Baby Mama

Ubi Franklin Expecting 4th Child From 4th Baby Mama

“Shout-out to Yahoo boys, may God prosper your business’’ – M.I Abaga

Doctor performs surgery in the midst of Hurricane Harvey

Naira Fall: Buhari Insists Naira Will Not Be Devalued

“Why I reported my neighbor to Police”- Cossy Orjiakor reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *