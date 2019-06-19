Comedian, Cute Abiola Debunks Rumours Of Being Arrested By EFCC

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, has reacted to rumours that he has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after picture of a look-alike surfaced online.

The comedian reaction is coming after fans tagged him to photo of a Yahoo boy arrested by EFCC that looks like him.

Celebrities and other internet users are in shock thinking he was the one EFCC attested because of the striking resemblance. However Cute Abiola has debunked the rumours.

Also Read: Bobrisky Replies Follower Who Said He Should Stop Having Sex With Tonto Dikeh

He wrote;

Wich kind nonsense be that one. Why una Go dey tag me for Efcc page sey this guy resemble me … abi una no see his own name?

Abi sheh u don see me do that kind hair style before? … esho ara yin ooo . Mo fi olohun oba mi be yin ooo