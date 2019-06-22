Comedian, Mr Jollof Laments Poor State Of Airport In Warri, Fires Okowa

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Mr Jollof has taken to his Instagram page to call out the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa over bad airport.

Mr Jollof said the airport deficiency has hinder Naira Marley from coming to perform in warri.

Naira Marley was billed to perform at an event in Warri on Friday night, but he canceled citing logistics.

He wrote:

@nairamarley no come again !!! Special Thanks to @govifeanyiokowa for making everything in Warri and Effurun to die without showing any concern !!!! Airport no Dey work and he lock up….. I Dey go my house Dey go sleep mtchewwwww