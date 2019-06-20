Comedian’s Wife Slams IG User Who Said Husband’s Movie Will Flop Because Alex Unusual Featured

Popular comedian, AY has revealed that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex will be making her acting debut in AY’s new movie ‘Merry Men 2.’

AY who made an announcement of Alex making her acting debut in his ‘Merry Men 2’ movie, wrote on Instagram;

Welcome to the movie world @alex_unusual. I guess shooting till this morning from last night is a lot different from just posing in front of the Camera. CC: @midas_interiorsyour daughter one kill your husband for film o.

However, the post took a different twist after AY’s follower said the movie will flop because Alex featured in it.

Also Read: Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Refusal To Abort Led Her Boyfriend To Dump Her

According to her, the movie hype with Alex comes from a place of jealousy and people will curse under their breaths when leaving the cinema. The troll wrote:

The desperate effort you guys are applying to make meaning out of this girls life is really good, but it comes from a place of jealousy that’s why it’s been tough for her and your movie will still be a flop, so much hype but ppl will curse under their breaths when leaving the cinema as usual..

AY’s wife replied the social media user and told her she is quite ignorant which is why she lives in so much negativity.

She wrote in response;

@shenanigan.ig I know it’s hard to maintain a positive mindset but the truth is,only ignorant people live their lives dwelling on negativity. Grow up and be wise my darling