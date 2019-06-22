Confessions of a young Nigerian man who beheads children for a fee of N170,000

A young Nigerian man, Mustapha , is currently cooling his heels in police custody after he was arrested in Abuja for allegedly beheading four children.

According to the 22-year-old Aliyu, he has beheaded a total of 4 children, one female, and three males.

The suspect was said to have beheaded the children at various points on the outskirts of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, according to police.

Aliyu in the course of interrogation revealed that he was paid N170,000 for each male head he brought while he received N160,000 for the female head.

The suspect also confessed that he was on his mission to behead the fifth child when he was apprehended by the police.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma said: “On 19 May 2019 at about 1430hrs following a distress call police operatives arrested one Mustapha Aliyu ‘M’ 22 Years in possession of a freshly severed head of a three-year-old boy who was later identified as Usman Awalu of Rugan Fulani, close to Leleyi village in Kwali Area Council.

“The suspect confessed that prior to his arrest, he had beheaded four children and gave their heads to his master who is now at large.

“According to him, he is paid N170,000 for every male victim and N160,000 for every female victim.

“He said his victims were taken from Sheda, Kwali, Kilankwa, Gwako and Leleyi villages.”

The police commissioner also revealed that a search for Aliyu’s boss, Mallam Yahaya has been launched, in order to apprehend him as well.

On how he got involved in the crime, Aliyu said: “I approached Mallam Yahaya because I was stranded and I needed N7,000 for my education.

“After complaining to him, he offered me a plate of rice and malt drink. After consuming the meal, I could no longer speak. I could not even respond to what the Mallam Yahaya said.

“I walked back to my area with a substance he gave to me. He told me that if I touch any child with it, he will not make a sound. While I was walking, I saw a boy and I did as the Mallam instructed. I touched the boy and he didn’t make any sound. I later beheaded him and got N170,000 as payment for the job.

“I have so far beheaded four children, I was on a mission to behead the fifth child when police arrested me.”