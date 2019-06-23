‘Contentment Is Key’ – Femi Otedola Replies Prayerful Follower

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola who is currently on vacation in Paris, has dished out a life lesson to a followerr on Instagram.

One on his followers who commented on his post took out time to pray for the businessman. He wrote:

You get money and I pray say God go bless you with more sir

The billionaire simply responded by telling him he is satisfied with his wealth. He wrote:

Contentment is key

Femi Otedola announced last week that he has sold his shares at Forte oil and he pulled out of the oil business.