Controversial Actress, Cossy Ojiakor Spotted With Singer, Idowest On A Rooftop

by Amaka

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor was spotted swimming with DMW act, Idowest on a rooftop in Dubai.

Cossy Ojiakor

The endowed actress who has been trending in the news after she called out her colleague and enemy, Halima Abubakar decided to take some time to cool off and she seems to be having a good time too.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and the Ichaba crooner swimming in the pool. Idowest can be seen recording a video of himself with Cossy swimming around him in the background. She donned a black net swimsuit which revealed her asset, Jane and Janet.

She captioned the video;

“Dubai Rooftop swimming with @officialidowest”

Watch the video below;
