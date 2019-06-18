Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Begs Taraji P. Henson For Help

Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is always a step further and this time, she has taken her plea for financial and mental assistance international as she was spotted begging for help on Taraji P. Henson’s page, today, June 18, 2019.

Recall, she recently shared photos of the injuries sustained from the robbery attack at her Ibadan home. In her plea, she stated that she lives in the most ignorant country in the world.

Unfortunately, Taraji is yet to see her comment. Kemi Olunloyo, who is battling post-traumatic stress disorder has been clamoring for help from Nigerians stating that she needs financial assistance. Thankfully, her fans occasionally send her money for her upkeep from time to time.

See post below: