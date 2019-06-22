Could This Be Love??? Man Had S*x With Sick Wife On Hospital Bed, Got Her Pregnant In The Process

A Twitter user @sultanofjade has shared the story of how her friend died after her husband had sex with her while on the hospital bed.

According to the user, her friend was diagnosed with Brain Cancer and got really sick before her husband came to the hospital to have sex with her.

She was said to have gotten pregnant as a result before going on to lose her life. Do you think this is love or what???

What she wrote:

If I say men are wicked don’t come into my dm calling me a misandrist, please. My friend was diagnosed with brain cancer, she got really sick and was hospitalized in March. Her husband had sex with her in the hospital, she got pregnant and died this afternoon.

See her tweet below:

