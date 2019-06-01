COZA: Ese Walters reacts to alleged sex scandal Biodun Fatoyinbo is facing

by Temitope Alabi

 Ese Walter, who once accused founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo of engaging her in sexual activities in 2013,  has reacted to the pastor’s current alleged scandal.

Taking to Facebook, Ese begged social media users not to drag her into the new scandal as she has since healed and moved on.

In her words;

Allow me reintroduce myself…

My name is Ese Walter. FIRST of her name. I am an author (and all round writer), self taught yogi (currently about a yoga teacher’s training so I can teach you safely) and mother (Boobbabies is the nick name for my children, Boobman and Boobgirl)

What you have just read above is what I am consistently creating for myself in this moment. I am currently on a 90 days, habit building, ACTION plan to become the highest expression of myself in these roles I play.

I am not your poster girl for any trending stories, I am not a victim of anything (although I played this victim role for years until 35 hit ) and finally, I am not open to your discussions about my past. If you choose to live there, be my guest, just quit your attempts to pull me along with ya  The tongue photo is actually for you

Lastly, if you have not healed from your pain, hurting others will not heal you. Trust, I know. Plus, your pain is here to teach you. It is here to bring out the fire in you. It is that fire that propels you in the direction of your dreams (I am assuming you have dreams…if you don’t, ain’t no shame, sit with yourself and build one)

This sounds like a new month Motivation

Good morning from here
