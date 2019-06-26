[CYBERCRIME]: Nigerian Fraudster Sentenced to 35 Years In Prison Without An Option Of Fine

A Nigerian man named Temitope Charles has been sentenced by a High court in Ilorin to 35 years in prison for internet fraud without an option of fine.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) charged the suspect with internet fraud to court as he was convicted guilty by the presiding Judge, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar. The Judge sentenced him to seven years in prison on each of the five-count charges.

The Judge, Abdulgafar pronounced that the sentence will run concurrently and believes the evidence brought by EFCC has proven beyond doubt that the suspect is guilty of his crimes.

According to reports, the suspect was arraigned in March for a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud.

Charles was allegedly caught with some documents indicating that he wanted to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

One of the five-count charge read: “the suspect, who is also known as Teresa Simon, was said to have been apprehended on February 28, 2019, in Ilorin in possession of documents containing false representation with intent to defraud, an offence said to be contrary to Sections 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act,”