Davido Debunks Rumour That He And Girlfriend Chioma Are About To Sue Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin

by Olayemi Oladotun

Pop star, Davido has taken to his Instagram page to debunk rumours that his girlfriend, Chioma is about to sue TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin.

The rumour mill went agog with news that Davido and his girlfriend Chioma are about to sue Ubi Franklin for a deal gone wrong.

According to the report, Ubi Franklin is supposed to be in charge of Chioma’s cooking show, which was billed to start in February 2019.

The rumour alleges that the TripleMG boss swindled them and that Chioma had been hinting at suing him for a while.

However, reacting to this story, Davido went on his Insta-story to debunk the rumour going around.

Also Read; [Video]: Watch Seyi Law’s daughter wishing him a happy birthday

Ubi Franklin quickly appreciated the DMW boss for clearing his name by debunking the rumours.

See post below:

Davido
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, Ubi Franklin

You may also like

Eight habits that increase impotence in Man

Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

Yemi Alade Flaunts Her Hot Figure In New Photos

Demi Rose flaunts b**bs as she join online dating.. (Photo)

Rivers State; 3000 cultists return ammunitions

“The Leaked My S*x-tape” – Don Jazzy

Here’s Yomi Fabiyi Reponse After He Got Petitioned By His Accuser For Sexual Harassment

Ashanti flaunts her figure in skimpy yellow bikini on the beach….but fans notice a little more (photos)

Fast Rising Yoruba Actress Bimbo Thomas Believes She Has All The Requirements To Reach A Lofty Height

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *