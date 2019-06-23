Davido Debunks Rumour That He And Girlfriend Chioma Are About To Sue Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin

Pop star, Davido has taken to his Instagram page to debunk rumours that his girlfriend, Chioma is about to sue TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin.

The rumour mill went agog with news that Davido and his girlfriend Chioma are about to sue Ubi Franklin for a deal gone wrong.

According to the report, Ubi Franklin is supposed to be in charge of Chioma’s cooking show, which was billed to start in February 2019.

The rumour alleges that the TripleMG boss swindled them and that Chioma had been hinting at suing him for a while.

However, reacting to this story, Davido went on his Insta-story to debunk the rumour going around.

Ubi Franklin quickly appreciated the DMW boss for clearing his name by debunking the rumours.

See post below: