Davido Finally Finds Ify Onwemene, The Nollywood Actress Down With Cancer

Nigerian pop star, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly called Davido has found Ify Onwuemene, the Nollywood veteran who is down with cancer.

Recall that the award-winning superstar posted her video of her wishing to see the superstar and believes her cancer will disappear if she sees him, the singer requested help in locating her.

After days of him posting the video, the singer took to his social media page to announce he has seen her with a video call which he screenshotted and posted on his Instastory

See Picture Below:

The veteran Actress who is popular for the movie “everyday people” has been down with cancer for quite a while.