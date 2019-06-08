Davido Hints Fans About Dropping New Album

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to his Instagram account to hint his fans that he will soon be dropping a new album.

The Afro-pop singer, Davido, who was pictured in a studio has written in a post that he is preparing for the release of his new album, thereby spending sleepless nights.

The “Wonder Woman” crooner revealed that this album would change his life and he is working hard to meet the deadline.

See his caption

“Sleepless nights because this Album gon change our lives !! Gotta make this deadline!!”