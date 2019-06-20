Davido set to make the wish of cancer patient happen

Nigerian pop star Davido is set to make the wish of a cancer patient come true.

The DODO crooner took to social media to share a video of a woman who is reportedly down with cancer but requested to see the pop star before she eventually passes on.

Sharing the video, the father of two wrote;

‘please find this beautiful woman for me’.

His post has since gotten several reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Ghanaian act Stonebwoy took to the singer’s comment section and wrote;

Touching. I know you can make it happen bro!!

Watch the touching video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/By590jUAMyQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link