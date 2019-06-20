Davido set to make the wish of cancer patient happen

by Temitope Alabi

Davido set to make the dying wish of cancer patient happen

Nigerian pop star Davido is set to make the wish of a cancer patient come true.

The DODO crooner took to social media to share a video of a woman who is reportedly down with cancer but requested to see the pop star before she eventually passes on.

Sharing the video, the father of two wrote;

‘please find this beautiful woman for me’.

His post has since gotten several reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Ghanaian act Stonebwoy took to the singer’s comment section and wrote;

Touching. I know you can make it happen bro!!

Watch the touching video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/By590jUAMyQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
