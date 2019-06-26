Davido’s Baby Mama Shares How She Reacted When She Realized She Was Pregnant For The Singer

by Eyitemi

Davido's Baby Mama Shares How She Reacted When She Realized She Was Pregnant For The Singer

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is known to father many children and one of his baby mamas, Amanda, has shared how she felt when she realized that she was pregnant with the singer’s child.

According to Amada who spoke while fielding questions from her fans on her Instagram story, she said she was like ”ooh hell no.”

Amanda is based in the United States of America and the duo reportedly met while he was in the country on a musical trip.

The 26-year-old lady is a student at Georgia State University and she lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

What she posted:

