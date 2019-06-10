D’banj Recovers His Missing Gold Chain

Popular Nigerian singer, D’banj has found his missing gold chain worth millions of Naira which had gone missing during his flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The birthday boy made this known on his twitter page where he revealed that he left his DB Records inscribed neck chain on his seat on the flight. He then went ahead to promise anyone lucky enough to find it a handsome reward.

In his words,

“Guys, Yes it’s still my birthday but this morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!”

See his post below:

Guys, Yes it's still my birthday but this morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!💵💵💵 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) June 9, 2019

Now, the singer has revealed that the chain has been found and recovered, thanks to the management and crew of Aero Contractors. He tagged it as the perfect birthday gift.

See post below:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to use this medium to thank the management and crew of Aero Contractors @flyaero for helping to find my missing chain. Perfect bday Gift #VisibleHope . Indeed Good and honest people still Dey. I’m Sending Mngt through OooSssHhhEee… 💵💵🎁🎁 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) June 10, 2019