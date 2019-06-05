Dear Men, it’s not your job to buy a phone, clothes, car, and fuel for your girlfriend – Omokri

by Verity

A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has advised men not to make it their responsibility to buy phone, clothes, cars or fuel for their girlfriends.

According to the bestselling author, any man who has such a woman in his life, needs to man up and tell her the words she needs to get a job.

Omokri, who when he isn’t throwing jabs at President Muhammadu Buhari or his government is advising his followers on Twitter via his daily nuggets said such women need a job and not a relationship.

His words:

Dear men,

It is not your responsibility to buy a PHONE, CLOTHES, CAR, and FUEL for your girlfriend or pay her RENT. If you have such a girlfriend, be a man. Summon up the courage to say these words to her- ‘YOU DON’T NEED A RELATIONSHIP. YOU NEED A JOB!’
