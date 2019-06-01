“Dear Wailers…” Buhari’s aide pens heartfelt letter to the opposition

by Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has asked members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to stop wailing about how the president chooses to address Nigerians.

The presidential aide wrote on Saturday via Twitter that the president’s interview on the Nigerian Television Authority(NTA), a day to his inauguration for a second term in office was from his heart — And that she believes he would do that again on June 12th, which is the new Democracy Day.
She urged the opposition members to stop comparing the country to America as it isn’t an extension of that country.

She wrote:

Dear Wailers,
Pres Muhammadu Buhari spoke to Nigerians, candidly, a day before the Inauguration.
I believe he will speak again on Democracy day.
He chooses when and how to communicate to Nigerians.

There’s nowhere in our constitution where it says the days he must address Nigerians.

As with other world leaders, he can also choose to use Social Media to communicate with Nigerians.
We are quick to draw comparisons with America and the West, but we do not insist that our lawmakers earn the same as their lawmakers earn or support our government the way they do.

I do not know when Nigeria became an extension of America. Any time there’s a small change to how we do things, the Landlords and their cronies throw a tantrum.

There’ll be more changes to the ways we do things. Nigerians voted for change.
And change they will have. Thank you
