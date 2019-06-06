Dear Women... Your husband's perfection ended on your Wedding day - Omokri

Bestselling author, Reno Omokri on Thursday said women must know that the perfection of their husbands ended on their wedding day.

According to Omokri who is also a political analyst, this happens because when couples start living together after marriage, they start to notice things about themselves that they never knew before from afar.

Omokri who drops nuggets on Twitter daily for his followers, added that “People are fine from far but up close, they are far from fine.”

He said:

Dear women,

Your husband’s perfection ended on your Wedding Day. Because once you start living together, you begin noticing those things you never saw when you looked at him from afar. People are FINE from FAR. But up close, they are FAR from FINE.