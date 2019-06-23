‘Dem go experience convulsion if I start to dey talk about Cee-C now’ – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Cee=C’s latest endorsement deal

by Temitope Alabi

'Dem go experience convulsion if I start to dey talk about Cee-C now' - Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Cee=C's latest endorsement deal

Reality TV winner and model Uti Nwachukwu has once taken to social media to throw a massive shade following Cee-C’s latest endorsement deal.

This is coming after Uti declared Cee-C the most successful BBNaija housemate which caused other housemates to slam him telling him he is merely putting others under pressure.

Despite apologizing, it looks like Uti is determined to sing the praise of Cee-C to the high heavens as he again wrote;

‘If I start to talk about Ceec’s success, dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger, Ceec is on top and no one can ‘successfully’ pull her down’.

'Dem go experience convulsion if I start to dey talk about Cee-C now' - Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Cee=C's latest endorsement deal
