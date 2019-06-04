#DEPRESSION: Tips On How To Spot and Stay Out Of Depression

by Olabanji

Nigeria is hitting one of it’s highest levels of depression and suicide rate. Many people blame it on social media some blame it on the Nigeria economy, however, depression starts from the mind hence is a thing of the mind rather than socio-economic problem although social-economic factor can contribute to depression. However, Depression is usually the state of the mind.  now, what is depression?

What is Depression?

Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. Fortunately, it is also treatable. Depression causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. It can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems and can decrease a person’s ability to function at work and at home. according to the America Psychiatric Association

Depression symptoms?

When you have a persistent feeling of sadness or loss of interest, it is one of the characterizes of depression, this can lead to a range of behavioural and physical symptoms.

These may include changes in sleep, appetite, energy level, concentration, daily behaviour or self-esteem.

  • Depression can also be associated with thoughts of suicide.
  • Feeling sad about everything,
  • things are less enjoyable
  • You can’t easily snap out of it
  • You can’t find motivation
  • You notice a change in your appetite and weight
  • Self-loathing
  • Concentration problem
  • Suicidal thought

The mainstay of treatment is usually medication, talk to a therapist or a combination of the two. 

How to stay out of depression

  • Keep yourself busy with what makes you happy and fulfilled, find something you’re passionate about and live your life living it
  • Love yourself because you are the only one version of you, uniquely endowed with your own talent, skills, and awesomeness
  • Look at the bright side of life, we also have some things to be grateful for
  • Depression doesn’t only affect you it affects those around.
  • Talk to a counsellor and help yourself get better

To get help call  The Nigeria Suicide Prevention Initiative Hotline +234 806 210 6493.
