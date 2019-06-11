Did Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, Just Diss Buhari??? – See What He Told Him

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, has acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade during the meeting between the duo at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) summit in Abuja today, 11th June.

However, he seems to fire a shot at him when he said fighting corruption goes beyond the recovering of stolen funds and the prevention of such.

He further told Buhari to remember to add value, create wealth and set standards during the course of his anti-corruption crusade.

His words:

“There is one of your own [Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala], who wrote a book, titled, fighting corruption is dangerous; so she gave me the book, and as I was looking at the title, I reminded her and said you need to be thinking of writing another book to state that not fighting corruption is even more dangerous.

“This is a fight that can be won; tolerating corruption is a choice, not an inevitability. It is within our power to end it. That is the most important starting point, otherwise, it will be a waste of time to keep talking about it.

“Corruptions does not take decades to eradicate once we decide to break the habit.

“We have to set our sights high, it is not enough to fight corruption just as merely fighting poverty, it is too small an ambition for Africa. We want to create value, we want to create wealth, not merely fighting corruption.”