Did Simi Just Share The Reason She Married Adekunle Gold And Why He Didn’t Want To Marry Her???

Singer, Simisola Ogunleye, who is simply known as ”Simi” may have just hinted at why her husband, Adekunle Gold, didn’t want to marry her and why she wanted to marry him.

According to the singer who spoke in an Instagram post today, June 27th, she said: ”The only reason she got married was so she could wear all his(Adekunle Gold) clothes and never give them back. that’s the only reason he didn’t want to get married.

Simi went on to add that ”love is a compromise. compromise is her having her way.”

See what she posted below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js