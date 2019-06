Nigerian OAP Tolu Oniru aka Toolz O may have just shaded Wizkid alongside a couple of Nigerian artistes.

According to the mom of one, it’s about time acts start using other words asides Manya in their songs.

She wrote;

‘Dear Artists, pls no more ‘Manya’ in songs…we are ready for the next word.’

See tweet below;

