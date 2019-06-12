Dino Melaye Drops His Congratulatory Message For Gbajabiamila But Didn’t Forget To Sub APC

by Valerie Oke

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has dropped his congratulatory message for newly elected speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, his message was not devoid of controversy as he advised the newly elected speaker and his deputy to make sure their names outlives that of their political party, APC.

Dino Melaye this known via a tweet he shared today, 12th June.

What he wrote:

Congratulations Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps. Make your names outlive your Party. All the Best.

