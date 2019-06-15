Dino Melaye Shades Omo-Agege, Calls Him A Mace Thief

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has thrown a jab at the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the mace fiasco that took place during the 8th Senate Assembly.

The Senator representing Kogi-west senatorial district, threw a pictorial insults to the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, calling him a Mace thief.

During the 8th Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was suspended for suing the assembly the court and he reacted by declaring that the Senate President did not possess the right to suspend him. On the day of his resumption, some thugs entered into the senate complex and carted the mace away.

Dino Melaye took to his Instagram page to share a picture depicting that the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan telling the mace bearer to be watchful of the Deputy President, who is capable of stealing the Mace.

See his post below:

Dino Melaye

 
Tags from the story
Ahmed Lawan, Dino Melaye, Ovie Omo-Agege

