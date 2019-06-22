DJ Cuppy Queries Dad, Femi Otedola, On Sales Of Forte Oli

Recall that Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola, announced in an Instagram post two days ago that has sold off his 75% stake in forte oil to focus mainly on his power business, well his daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reacted.

DJ cuppy who spoke via her Twitter handle congratulate her father for the sales before going on to top the question which says ” what will Mr. Ote$ do next?”

What she wrote:

HUGE Congratulations to my father on the sale of his company @ForteOilNg 👏🏾🙌🏾 …Question is, what will Mr. Ote$ do next?! 👀

Her tweet below:

