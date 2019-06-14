‘Do not call me wife of the president anymore’ – Aisha Buhari

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the Wife of the President, on Thursday announced that she will no longer like to be addressed ‘the wife of the president’ but instead as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NAN reports that Mrs Buhari has asked that this should take effect immediately as it will aid in resolving the issue of the title of wives of governors.

TRhe First lady made this known at the presentation of awards to wives of former and current Governors of the 36 states.

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“But, I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I choose to be called the first lady,” she said.